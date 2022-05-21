Advisor Resource Council Purchases 2,442 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Advisor Resource Council boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1,628.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,803,000 after acquiring an additional 98,262 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 196,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $71.08 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $69.86 and a 12 month high of $85.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

