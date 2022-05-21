Advisor Resource Council Purchases Shares of 7,857 Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $97.41 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $96.17 and a 1 year high of $112.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.93.

