Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Receives $29.67 Average PT from Analysts

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTX opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.50. Aemetis has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $23.33.

Aemetis ( NASDAQ:AMTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $64.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Aemetis will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John R. Block sold 55,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $668,599.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 184.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Aemetis by 2,069.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company in North America and India. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

