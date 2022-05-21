Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) is GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s 10th Largest Position

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 38,892 shares during the period. Aerojet Rocketdyne makes up about 2.1% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned 0.41% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $15,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 259.7% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the third quarter valued at $233,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 5.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AJRD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.34. 640,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,530. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.41. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.47 and a 52 week high of $49.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $511.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.20 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AJRD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

In related news, CFO Daniel L. Boehle sold 12,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $506,905.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,636.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

