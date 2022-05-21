AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $23.22

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 23.22 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 25.34 ($0.31), with a volume of 5759730 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.70 ($0.30).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 35.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 41.07. The company has a market capitalization of £178.64 million and a PE ratio of -18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 28.56 and a current ratio of 29.36.

About AFC Energy (LON:AFC)

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of alkaline fuel cell technology and allied equipment for the generation of clean energy in the United Kingdom. The company offers HydroX-Cell(L), an alkaline fuel cell module; HydroX-Cell(S); and AlkaMem, an anionic exchange membrane technology for alkaline water electrolysis, alkaline fuel cells, fuel synthesis, electrodialysis, desalination, acid remediation, salt water batteries, and REDOX flow batteries applications.

