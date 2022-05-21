AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd decreased its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in AGCO were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AGCO by 191.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in AGCO by 111.3% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $105,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AGCO stock traded down $7.66 on Friday, reaching $112.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,348,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,013. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $108.56 and a 52-week high of $150.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.64.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.48. AGCO had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AGCO from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.91.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

