ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.93.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ageas SA/NV from €44.50 ($46.35) to €45.50 ($47.40) in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ageas SA/NV from €38.50 ($40.10) to €42.70 ($44.48) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ageas SA/NV from €58.00 ($60.42) to €59.00 ($61.46) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get ageas SA/NV alerts:

ageas SA/NV stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.15. 7,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,147. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.07. ageas SA/NV has a 12 month low of $42.05 and a 12 month high of $67.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

ageas SA/NV ( OTCMKTS:AGESY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 5.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ageas SA/NV will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile (Get Rating)

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.