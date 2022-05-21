Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €180.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($187.50) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AIR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($156.25) target price on Airbus in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €182.00 ($189.58) target price on Airbus in a report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($144.79) price objective on Airbus in a report on Friday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($133.33) price objective on Airbus in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €142.00 ($147.92) price objective on Airbus in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €147.23 ($153.37).

AIR stock opened at €106.92 ($111.38) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €106.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €109.27. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($71.13) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($104.14).

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

