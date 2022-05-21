Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Airbus SE (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €147.23 ($153.37).

Several brokerages have issued reports on AIR. Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($133.33) target price on Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($144.79) target price on Airbus in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($145.83) target price on Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €142.00 ($147.92) target price on Airbus in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($144.79) target price on Airbus in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Airbus stock traded up €0.52 ($0.54) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €106.92 ($111.38). 1,418,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €106.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is €109.27. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($71.13) and a one year high of €99.97 ($104.14).

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

