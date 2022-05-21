Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Airgain, Inc. is a provider of embedded antenna technologies. It offers antennas for the devices which are deployed in carrier, enterprise and residential wireless networks and systems, including set top boxes, access points, routers, gateways, media adapters and digital televisions. The company also offers residential wireless local area network or wireless fidelity to carriers, original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers and system designers. Airgain, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

AIRG has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Airgain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. B. Riley cut shares of Airgain from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.60.

NASDAQ AIRG opened at $10.15 on Friday. Airgain has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $23.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.43 million, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.39.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Airgain had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Airgain will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James K. Sims purchased 4,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James K. Sims purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $45,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Airgain by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Airgain by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Airgain by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Airgain by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Airgain in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

