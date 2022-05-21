AirIQ (CVE:IQ) Trading Down 3.7%

AirIQ Inc. (CVE:IQ – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 5,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 22,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of C$7.73 million and a P/E ratio of 15.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.30.

Get AirIQ alerts:

AirIQ (CVE:IQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.02 million during the quarter.

AirIQ Inc provides IoT based asset management solutions in Canada. Its web-based platform provides fleet operators and vehicle owners with a suite of asset management solutions to monitor, manage, and protect their assets. The company offers its services through online or a mobile app, including instant vehicle locating, boundary notification, automated inventory reports, maintenance reminders, security alerts, and vehicle disabling and unauthorized movement alerts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AirIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.