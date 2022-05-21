Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Akerna’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Akerna posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akerna will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.73). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.44). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Akerna.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.52). Akerna had a negative net margin of 207.74% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Akerna from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Akerna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Alliance Global Partners cut Akerna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut Akerna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

NASDAQ:KERN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 339,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,322. Akerna has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $5.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Akerna by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 175,900 shares during the last quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Akerna during the 3rd quarter valued at $654,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akerna during the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Akerna in the 3rd quarter worth $475,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Akerna in the 2nd quarter worth $546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Akerna Corp. provides enterprise software solutions that enable regulatory compliance and inventory management in United States and Canada. The company offers MJ Platform for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a government regulatory software. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, data analytics and other software related services; and Last Call Analytics, a tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

