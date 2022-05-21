Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Akouos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of AKUS stock opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.07. Akouos has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $15.26. The firm has a market cap of $98.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.58.

Akouos ( NASDAQ:AKUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts expect that Akouos will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKUS. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akouos in the fourth quarter worth about $8,884,000. Novo Holdings A S increased its holdings in Akouos by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 1,061,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,027,000 after purchasing an additional 350,045 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Akouos by 291.8% during the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 387,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 288,884 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Akouos by 9,144.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 170,458 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Akouos by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,638,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,533,000 after purchasing an additional 140,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

