Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akoya Biosciences Inc. offers comprehensive single-cell imaging solutions which allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response. The company offer distinct solutions, the CODEX(R) and Phenoptics(TM) platforms, to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational and clinical research. Akoya Biosciences Inc. is based in MARLBOROUGH, Mass. “

AKYA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Akoya Biosciences from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Akoya Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 15th.

Akoya Biosciences stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. Akoya Biosciences has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $374.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.05). Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 86.00% and a negative return on equity of 39.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.85) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akoya Biosciences will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP now owns 2,088,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,954,000 after purchasing an additional 377,861 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 326.2% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,065,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,874,000 after acquiring an additional 815,470 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after acquiring an additional 10,737 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 700,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after acquiring an additional 25,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 584,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after acquiring an additional 230,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. It offers single-cell resolution with spatial context that provides a wealth of information to visualize tissue organization and disease pathology on a molecular level to understand disease progression and treatment response.

