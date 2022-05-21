Akroma Achieves Market Capitalization of $11,196.36 (AKA)

Akroma (AKA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 20th. One Akroma coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Akroma has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. Akroma has a market capitalization of $11,196.36 and approximately $18.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,954.98 or 0.06691196 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00068583 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00005684 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Akroma

AKA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official website is akroma.io . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Buying and Selling Akroma

