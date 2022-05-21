Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Price Target Cut to €110.00 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOYGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from €112.00 ($116.67) to €110.00 ($114.58) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AKZOY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akzo Nobel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Akzo Nobel from €120.00 ($125.00) to €112.00 ($116.67) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Akzo Nobel from €113.00 ($117.71) to €114.00 ($118.75) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.40.

Akzo Nobel stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.30. Akzo Nobel has a 52 week low of $25.45 and a 52 week high of $44.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.94.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.4748 per share. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. Akzo Nobel’s payout ratio is 54.66%.

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

