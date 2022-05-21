Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alamo Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $156.00.

ALG stock opened at $111.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.77. Alamo Group has a one year low of $108.35 and a one year high of $160.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.98.

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 5.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alamo Group will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alamo Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Alamo Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

