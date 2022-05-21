Albany International Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:AIN)

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the textile maker on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%.

Albany International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Albany International has a payout ratio of 22.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Albany International to earn $3.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $81.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.30. Albany International has a 52 week low of $74.17 and a 52 week high of $93.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.03.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $244.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.57 million. Albany International had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Albany International will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Albany International by 89.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albany International in the first quarter valued at $219,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Albany International in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Albany International during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AIN shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.33.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

