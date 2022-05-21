Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 190,009 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Posted by on May 21st, 2022

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) by 189.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190,009 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.15% of L3Harris Technologies worth $61,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $642,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 85,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,329,000 after purchasing an additional 48,138 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 989,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,074,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LHX traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $229.40. 1,913,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,210. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.76.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.17%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.09.

L3Harris Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.