Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 190,009 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 189.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190,009 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.15% of L3Harris Technologies worth $61,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $642,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 85,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,329,000 after purchasing an additional 48,138 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 989,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,074,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LHX traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $229.40. 1,913,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,210. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.76.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.17%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.09.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

