Alberta Investment Management Corp Cuts Holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 92.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 714,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,122,389 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $106,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,564,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,319,000 after buying an additional 304,424 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,816,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,677,000 after buying an additional 412,417 shares during the period. BloombergSen Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,691,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,074,000 after buying an additional 21,360 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 499,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,209,000 after purchasing an additional 45,625 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 472,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,427,000 after purchasing an additional 74,137 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CIGI. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Colliers International Group from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $180.00 target price on Colliers International Group and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.89.

NASDAQ:CIGI traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $112.11. 86,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,935. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.49. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.35 and a 12 month high of $158.42.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.20 million. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is -3.12%.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

