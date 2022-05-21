Alberta Investment Management Corp Grows Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 663,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,400 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.13% of DuPont de Nemours worth $53,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $21,446,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,967,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $722,327,000 after purchasing an additional 179,445 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 10,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $545,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $1,356,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.07.

NYSE:DD traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $63.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,877,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.10 and a 1 year high of $86.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.43.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

