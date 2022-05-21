Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $56 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 123,500 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $56,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 237.3% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.92.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.90. 20,299,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,304,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.03%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

