Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $76.27 Million Stock Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 550,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,200 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.29% of Franco-Nevada worth $76,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 107.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FNV stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.02. The company had a trading volume of 622,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.66. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $124.95 and a one year high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 55.96%. The firm had revenue of $338.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 32.82%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FNV shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $190.00 price objective on Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.70.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

