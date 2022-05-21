Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $45.78 Million in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 88,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,783,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 61.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 17.4% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,074.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after buying an additional 13,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GWW traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $464.54. 270,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,070. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $498.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $494.05. The company has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $391.16 and a 12 month high of $529.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $1.72 dividend. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 30.67%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total value of $238,446.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,715,955.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total transaction of $5,995,988.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,888 shares in the company, valued at $35,629,841.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,762 shares of company stock worth $7,252,245 over the last ninety days. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GWW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $562.00 to $480.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $517.89.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

