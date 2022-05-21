Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 1,955,186 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 168.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,114,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,955,186 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.59% of Teck Resources worth $89,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 287.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 427.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TECK traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,567,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,440,038. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.13. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The company’s revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TECK shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

