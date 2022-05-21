Alberta Investment Management Corp Raises Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 662.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,871 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $51,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $4.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.65. The company had a trading volume of 9,068,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,875,231. The company has a market capitalization of $158.11 billion, a PE ratio of 106.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.09.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $153,653.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,122,009.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.64, for a total value of $502,872.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,918,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,322,684,212.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,435 shares of company stock worth $27,032,562 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Salesforce from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price objective on Salesforce and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Salesforce from $325.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.53.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

