Alchemy Pay (ACH) Price Up 12.9% Over Last Week

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $74.83 million and $9.80 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.77 or 0.00352819 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00063002 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00068699 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005900 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 67.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,438,237,977 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.