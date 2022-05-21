Alchemy Pay Reaches Market Cap of $71.50 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $71.50 million and approximately $7.51 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.55 or 0.00364374 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00063061 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00068742 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00005901 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000082 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 76.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 261.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,438,237,977 coins. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

