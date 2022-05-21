Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Receives $180.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $180.80.

ARE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ARE traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,603,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,011. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.31. The stock has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 57.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $156.94 and a 1-year high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $615.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.35 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 2.28%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.88%.

In related news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total value of $857,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,602 shares in the company, valued at $30,110,474.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total value of $82,135.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,662,311. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,514,000 after purchasing an additional 112,596 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 176,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 148,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,542 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.0% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 43,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.