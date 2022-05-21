Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,959,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,468 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 1.4% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $232,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BABA. Camden National Bank raised its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,836,000. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 83.0% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $2,811,000. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.79. The company had a trading volume of 21,020,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,051,268. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.91. The company has a market cap of $235.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $230.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alibaba Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.24.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

