ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.60-$3.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.75. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALLETE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

NYSE:ALE opened at $61.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.62. ALLETE has a one year low of $56.84 and a one year high of $73.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.25 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 6.23%. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is 74.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,541,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,150,000 after buying an additional 118,439 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,035,000 after buying an additional 240,252 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,210,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,329,000 after buying an additional 215,877 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,852,000 after buying an additional 289,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,111,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

