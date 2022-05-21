Alliance Global Partners Trims Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Target Price to $2.25

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Alliance Global Partners to $2.25 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a na rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verb Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of VERB stock opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Verb Technology has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $3.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16.

Verb Technology ( NASDAQ:VERB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.71 million for the quarter. Verb Technology had a negative return on equity of 232.32% and a negative net margin of 326.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verb Technology will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Verb Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verb Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Verb Technology by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 33,336 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Verb Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Verb Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Verb Technology Company Profile

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers verbCRM, a customer relationship management (CRM) application; verbTEAMS, a CRM application for small and medium-sized businesses and solopreneurs; verbLEARN, a learning management system application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a live eCommerce application.

