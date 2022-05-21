AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

AB stock opened at $39.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.40. AllianceBernstein has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $57.54.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 24.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 98.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,561,000 after buying an additional 248,055 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 734.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 60,821 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 14.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,566,000 after buying an additional 17,884 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 17.4% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 9,021 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 44.8% during the first quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,904,000 after buying an additional 25,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

