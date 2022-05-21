Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 292,180 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 195.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 441,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,180 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.49% of Allegion worth $58,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Allegion by 2,621.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Allegion by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Allegion by 270.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.40.

ALLE opened at $109.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.36 and its 200 day moving average is $120.42. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $105.06 and a 12-month high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.09. Allegion had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The company had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 31.48%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $249,247.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,891.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,544 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $286,327.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,156.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

