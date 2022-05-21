Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 15,127 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,063,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,127 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Livent were worth $50,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Livent by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Livent by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 355,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,666,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Livent by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 207,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Livent by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Livent by 13.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 70,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 8,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

LTHM has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen raised shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Livent from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Livent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.23.

NYSE:LTHM opened at $28.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.93 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.15. Livent Co. has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $33.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Livent had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

