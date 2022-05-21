Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 199.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 339,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,191 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.41% of Life Storage worth $52,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,871,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,122,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,582,000 after purchasing an additional 375,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,790,000 after purchasing an additional 349,910 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 264.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 414,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,612,000 after purchasing an additional 301,014 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,110,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,051,000 after purchasing an additional 275,755 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $538,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $337,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,054,285 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSI stock opened at $109.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.60. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.42 and a 1-year high of $154.45.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $233.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.01 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 32.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.30%.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

