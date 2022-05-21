Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $48.30 Million Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.33% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $48,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FBHS shares. Barclays cut their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $132.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.54.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $66.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.48 and its 200 day moving average is $89.85. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.85 and a 12 month high of $109.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 19.93%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

