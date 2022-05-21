Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 273,996 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 756,326 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,996 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.95% of Popular worth $62,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Popular by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director C Kim Goodwin sold 8,154 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $652,727.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,963.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Beatriz Castellvi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $160,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BPOP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Popular from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.20.

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $76.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.16. Popular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.31 and a 52 week high of $99.49.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.16 million. Popular had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 15.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

