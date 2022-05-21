Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 44,967 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 448,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,967 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.38% of PTC worth $54,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PTC by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of PTC by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 6.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PTC. StockNews.com raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PTC from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PTC from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.11.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $113.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.82 and its 200-day moving average is $112.67. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $96.55 and a one year high of $153.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $505.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.34 million. PTC had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 25.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $568,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 804,512 shares in the company, valued at $91,513,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $209,628.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,162.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

