Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Stock Holdings in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,580,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,821 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $55,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 12.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after buying an additional 39,025 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in HUTCHMED by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 230,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 83,265 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in HUTCHMED by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 134,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in HUTCHMED by 1,242.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 155,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 143,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in HUTCHMED by 10.7% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 51,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCM opened at $9.58 on Friday. HUTCHMED has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $43.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.90.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HCM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on HUTCHMED in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

