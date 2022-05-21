Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,219 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 550,261 shares of company stock valued at $21,637,779. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $29.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,178.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,445,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,123. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,115.93 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,535.65 and its 200 day moving average is $2,710.38.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,337.74.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

