Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,160,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 84,365 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.3% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.17% of Alphabet worth $3,362,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in Alphabet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,337.74.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 31 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,280.98, for a total transaction of $70,710.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 265 shares in the company, valued at $604,459.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 550,261 shares of company stock worth $21,637,779. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $29.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,178.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,445,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,102. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,535.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,710.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,115.93 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

