AlpInvest Partners B.V. Makes New $582,000 Investment in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new position in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000. Marqeta makes up 0.2% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marqeta by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Marqeta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Marqeta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Marqeta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 50.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MQ shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Marqeta from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Marqeta from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marqeta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.68.

Marqeta stock remained flat at $$9.84 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 8,246,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,874,662. Marqeta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion and a PE ratio of -17.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.00.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 36.80%. The firm had revenue of $155.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.79 million. The business’s revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marqeta (Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.