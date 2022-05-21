AlpInvest Partners B.V. Purchases New Shares in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 258,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,000. Honest accounts for about 0.8% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. AlpInvest Partners B.V. owned approximately 0.28% of Honest at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNST. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in Honest by 735.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Honest by 198.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in Honest in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Honest by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Honest in the third quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HNST traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.22. 1,896,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,069. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $19.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $296.65 million and a P/E ratio of -6.57.

Honest ( NASDAQ:HNST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Honest had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 27.61%. The company had revenue of $68.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Honest’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HNST. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Honest from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Honest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Honest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Honest from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Honest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.13.

In other Honest news, EVP Glenn Klages sold 10,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $40,973.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 206,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,858.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jasmin Manner sold 10,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $42,073.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,892.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 188,572 shares of company stock worth $749,293. 26.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

