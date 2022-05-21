Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) to report $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $0.85. Altra Industrial Motion posted earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Altra Industrial Motion.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.20. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,663,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,651,000 after purchasing an additional 550,635 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,982,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,880,000 after purchasing an additional 67,144 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,761,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,099,000 after purchasing an additional 16,657 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 3.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,463,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,661,000 after purchasing an additional 123,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 26.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,434,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,703,000 after purchasing an additional 726,188 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $35.64. 182,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,469. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.84 and a 200-day moving average of $46.07. Altra Industrial Motion has a twelve month low of $33.63 and a twelve month high of $67.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.02, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

About Altra Industrial Motion (Get Rating)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.