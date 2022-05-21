Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.79-$4.93 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.86. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Altria Group also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.79-4.93 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $51.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.08. The stock has a market cap of $92.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.51%.

MO has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen increased their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 64.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,771,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth $29,219,000. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Altria Group by 174.3% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 659,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,460,000 after purchasing an additional 419,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 1,056.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 294,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,395,000 after purchasing an additional 269,161 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altria Group (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.