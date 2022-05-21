Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Altus Power Inc. is creating a clean electrification ecosystem, serving its commercial, public sector and community solar customers with locally-sited solar generation, energy storage and EV-charging stations. Altus Power Inc., formerly known as CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc., is based in Stamford, Connecticut. “

Get Altus Power alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE AMPS opened at $6.75 on Friday. Altus Power has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $11.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 10.67 and a quick ratio of 10.47.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altus Power will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Triad Investment Management purchased a new stake in Altus Power during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Altus Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Altus Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altus Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Altus Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altus Power (Get Rating)

Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altus Power (AMPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.