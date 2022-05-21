Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $69.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Amadeus IT Group S.A. is a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segment consists of Distribution and IT Solutions. It offers a network providing real-time search, pricing, booking and ticketing services. Amadeus IT Group S.A., formerly known as Amadeus IT Holding, S.A., is based in Madrid, Spain. “

AMADY has been the topic of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Amadeus IT Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Amadeus IT Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amadeus IT Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMADY opened at $62.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.58. The firm has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of -188.38 and a beta of 1.22. Amadeus IT Group has a twelve month low of $53.16 and a twelve month high of $79.81.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Amadeus IT Group had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $926.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Amadeus IT Group will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

