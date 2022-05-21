Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Receives $3.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMRN shares. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amarin from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amarin by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Amarin by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 148,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amarin by 977.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amarin by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 112,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amarin by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. 35.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.23. Amarin has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $5.97.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $94.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.21 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amarin will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

