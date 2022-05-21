Ambrosus Price Tops $0.0082 on Top Exchanges (AMB)

Ambrosus (AMB) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 21st. In the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded up 39.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ambrosus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ambrosus has a market cap of $5.00 million and approximately $83,221.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

POA (POA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC.

POA Network (POA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Apple (AMB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000478 BTC.

UMI (UMI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Umi Digital (UMI) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ambrosus

Ambrosus (CRYPTO:AMB) is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 769,873,000 coins and its circulating supply is 606,016,554 coins. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

Ambrosus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

